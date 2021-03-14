Delhi govt calls on corporates to promote EV policy

New Delhi, March 14 : Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, who is leading the ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign since last two months, on Sunday invited the corporate sector to raise awareness and promote electiric vehicle policy in the national capital.

“The Delhi government aims to further capitalise on the positive response received from several sections and now we will involve corporates to be a part of the campaign. I appeal to this segment to switch to EV cabs to facilitate the travel of their employees,” Gahlot said.

Stressing on the need to include Delhi’s corporates in the ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign, the AAP Minister said the corporates can put their resources to the best use by promoting EVs in Delhi. He also urged the corporates to install charging stations at their office premises to encourage individuals to switch to an EV.

“Globally, it has been seen that people generally charge their electric vehicles at home or the workplace. Many corporate employees are willing to switch to EVs if there is a sound EV charging infrastructure in place at the workplace. Following this, I urge corporates to reserve 5 per cent of their parking space for installing and running EV charging stations,” Gahlot added.

The AAP Minister said,”Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its huge impact on society is well-known. Through CSR initiatives, the corporates can install or adopt an EV charging station in Delhi. This way Delhi could witness thousands of EV charging stations in the coming year.”

Delhi government is running an eight-week mass awareness campaign aiming to inform and encourage people to switch from polluting vehicles to zero-emission electric vehicles.

