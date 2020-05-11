menu
search
11 May 2020, Mon
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Delhi govt to give Rs 5000 in aid to construction workers

Posted by Qayam Published: May 11, 2020, 2:48 pm IST
Delhi govt to give Rs 5000 in aid to construction workers

New Delhi: The Delhi government decided on Monday to provide another financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the construction workers in the wake of the extended coronavirus lockdown.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, chaired by Labour Minister Gopal Rai. There are around 40,000 construction workers registered with the board.

It has also decided to launch an online portal where construction workers can register themselves.

The government had also given Rs 5,000 recently to the construction workers due to the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved