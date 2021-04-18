Delhi govt makes 14-day home quarantine mandatory for Kumbh returnees

New Delhi: The Delhi government has issued an order making it mandatory for all residents of Delhi who visit the Kumbh in Haridwar to quarantine themselves at home for fourteen days on return. Anyone who violates the order will face legal action.

An order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev states, “All those residents of Delhi, who have visited or are going to visit Kumbh, will be required to compulsory home quarantine themselves for 14 days on arrival to Delhi.”

“Residents of Delhi who visited the Kumbh Mela between April 4 and April 17 are required to upload their details on a link provided on the Delhi government website within 24 hours,” he added in an official letter.

“Those who are going to visit Kumbh between April 18 and April 30 must fill in their details before leaving Delhi. This will allow the government to effectively trace all Kumbh Mela visitors,” the letter reads.

It further stated that If anyone who visits the Kumbh Mela fails to upload their information, they will be sent to an institutional quarantine centre for two weeks, the official order reads.

More than 1,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kumbh in Haridwar. The COVID-19 protocol including wearing of masks and social distancing was openly violated as lakhs gathered for the major Hindu pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 24,374 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours on Saturday in its highest ever single-day tally. There are now almost 70,000 active cases in Delhi.