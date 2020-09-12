Delhi govt orders pvt hospitals to reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 11:46 pm IST
New Delhi, Sep 12 : In view of the rising Covid-19 tally in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday ordered 33 private hospitals, including five fully Covid hospitals, to reserve 80 per cent of their bed capacity in ICU wards for corona patients with immediate effect.

Earlier in May, the Delhi government had directed 117 private hospitals and nursing homes registered with it, having 50 beds or more, to reserve 20 per cent of their bed strength for Covid-19 patients citing the steep and steady rise in the number of cases.

This order was in addition to the 10 private hospitals that had been declared as Covid-19 dedicated hospitals in the past.

Full list of hospitals:

* Indraprastha Apollo Hospital
* Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
* St Stephen Hospital
* Max super Speciality, Saket
* Batra Hospital
* HAH Hospital
* BLK Hospital
* Maharaja Agrasen Hospital
* Max Patparganj
* Holy Family Hospital
* Fortis Okhla
* Max Shalimar Bagh
* Park Hospital
* Fortis Shalimar Bagh
* Venkateshwar Hospital
* Jaipur Golden Hospital
* Mata Chanan Devi Hospital
* Aakash Heart Care
* Dharmshila Narayana Hospital
* Manipal Hospital
* Pushpawati Hospital
* Shanti Mukund Hospital
* Shree Balaji Action Medical
* Metro Preet Vihar
* Teerath Ram Shah Charitable Hospital
* Sant Parmanand Hospital
* Moolchand Hospital
* Primus Super Speciality

Fully Covid hospitals:

* Max Saket
* Fortis Vasant Kunj
* Saroj Super Speciality
* MD City
* Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

