COVID-19: Delhi Govt. restricts entry of persons from AP and Telangana

Hyderabad: The Delhi Government on Thursday issued today restricting the entry of persons travelling from Andhra Pradesh and Telengana to Delhi citing that a virulent variant of Covid.19

The order issued by the Disaster Management Authority, New Delhi said that a highly virulent strain has been reported in these 2 states which has a shorter incubation period with high transmission rate and the progress of disease is much more rapid in this strain.

An order issued by the Disaster Management Authority Delhi restricting the entry of persons from AP and Telangana

The order further says that all persons arriving from the State of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in NCT of Delhi byAirlines/Trains/Buses/Cars/Trucks or any other mode of transportation shall have to undergomandatory Government institutional quarantine I paid quarantine for 14 days at facilitiesestablished / identified by the concerned District Magistrate.

b) Any person who has been successfully vaccinated (two doses) and produces certificate to theeffect or having negative RT-PCR Report (not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey) shall be allowed home quarantine for 7 days. If no suitable facility for home quarantine is available with the