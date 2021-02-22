Delhi govt starts eighth skill centre at ITI campus

New Delhi, Feb 23 : The Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, said on Monday that post the Covid-19 pandemic, students will require more skills secure jobs.

Sisodia said thisw while addressing a gathering of students during the inauguration of the eighth skill centre at the ITI campus in Jail road in association with the Sun Foundation.

“AAP government is committed to provide skillfull education to those students who could not avail luxury facilities of big colleges and universities. Around 2.5 lakh students complete their schooling in Delhi, of which around 50 per cent go to colleges and universities. What happens to the rest?”

He said the AAP government had started the first skill centre in 2015 in collaboration with the Singapore government and since then tremendous results have been found. Students from the centre secured much better placements compared to Delhi University colleges because there was a clear demand for skills in the job market.

“We are now starting the eighth world class skill centre. But this is just the ladder, not the final destination. You can graduate from here having gained some knowledge that you may or may not use in reality or you can reach for the skies by applying what you learnt for six months. The choice is yours,” Sisodia said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.