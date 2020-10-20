Delhi govt suspends bar license of Delhi Gymkhana Club

New Delhi, Oct 21 : The bar license of Gymkhana Club has been suspended by the Delhi government for “misappropriation of liquor”.

The investigation by the Excise Department found that the club was involved in the sale of liquor even during the lockdown period.

As per the order issued by Deputy Excise Commissioner Ranjeet Singh, the license has been suspended with immediate effect. The officials of the Gymkhana Club have been directed to appear before the excise department on October 27 for further proceedings in the matter.

The order of the Delhi government said that during the course of inspection on September 17, a bar sub-store was found in the club, for which no approval of the excise department was taken.

During inspection, a club official said that liquor stock was found to be short from the bar sub-store as a former official had taken out liquor during the lockdown period, without informing the manager or other authorities.

“It is reasonably clear that the licensee was involved in selling of liquor during the period of lockdown in violation of this office order dated 21.04.2020, wherein all the licensees-wholesale, retail, hotels, clubs and restaurants were warned to refrain from indulging in the unlawful activities of sale of liquor during the lockdown…,” the order stated.

“In view of the facts and circumstances of the matter and written submissions made by the representative of the licensee, I, Dy Commissioner (Excise)/Licensing Authority, deem it fit to suspend the license issued…to M/s Delhi Gymkhana Club, with immediate effect…,” Singh said in the order.

