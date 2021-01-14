Delhi govt to focus on teachers’ training: Sisodia

New Delhi, Jan 14 : Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the government has decided to improve the training of its teachers. He said the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will be more focused on improving teacher training in Delhi government schools.

“We have to prepare teachers who can inculcate an inquisitive habit in our children and empower them to ask questions in the classrooms,” Sisodia said. “Only teachers can transform our society and we can only achieve this through teacher training,” Sisodia said while addressing a meeting of SCERT and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

Sisodia further asserted that SCERT has to play a crucial role in teacher training. “A country’s advancement in education depends only on the efforts of its teachers. This is the case in countries that are lauded for their quality education and it is because those countries have focused on developing and training their teachers,” he said.

“Delhi government’s teachers are availing UGC-scale pays. Delhi is the only state in this country where SCERT is given this scale and honour. The increase in SCERT from 509 posts to 1,295 posts and arranging the pay-scale and designation as per NCERT is also included,” Sisodia added.

