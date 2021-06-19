Delhi govt to give Rs 1 cr ex-gratia to kin of 6 slain security personnel

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs one crore each to the families of six persons, who were residents of Delhi, and sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

Making the announcement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “In a meeting on Saturday, Delhi government has decided to provide financial help of Rs one crore to six families.”

Out of six people who lost their lives, three belong to the Indian Air Force (IAF), two were Delhi Police personnel and one was part of the Civil Defence Forces.

“Although loss of a soldier is irreparable, the Arvind Kejriwal government after coming to power launched the scheme to provide ex-gratia to families of such personnel so it could become a source for them to live with dignity,” said Sisodia while addressing a press conference.

The six security personnel are Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Delhi Police, Sanket Kaushik; Non-Combatant (Enrolled), IAF, Rajesh Kumar; Flying Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty; Squadron Leader Meet Kumar; Delhi Police Constable Vikas Kumar; and Civil Defence personnel Pravesh Kumar.