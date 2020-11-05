Delhi Govt took many steps to curb Covid fatality: Kejriwal

News Desk 1Published: 5th November 2020 8:12 pm IST
Delhi Govt took many steps to curb Covid fatality: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Nov 5 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government adopted various measures to ensure that Covid-19 fatality rate does not increase at a time when the cases of the disease is on the surge in the national capital.

Kejriwal’s remarks came at a time when a total of 6,703 deaths have been reported in the national capital due to the pandemic so far, However, the number of cumulative Covid cases in the city stand 3,65,866, including 37,369 active cases.

“Delhi government has taken several steps to ensure that fatality rate does not increase despite increase in no of cases,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

READ:  Delhi's clogged Sadar Bazar a recipe for Covid disaster

Kejriwal’s statement came after Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet said the city is on the 17th position in Covid death per million population, and is far behind all metro cities.

Jain mentioned the graph of Chennai and Kolkata where 518 and 503 deaths per million population have been reported.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 5th November 2020 8:12 pm IST
Back to top button