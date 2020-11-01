Delhi Half Marathon to take place on November 29

New Delhi, Nov 1 : The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, will be held on November 29.

While the elite runners will be at the start line at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on November 29, amateurs from across the globe will join them via Airtel Delhi Half Marathon mobile app, it was stated in a media release. The registrations for three race categories began on October 30.

The half marathon will follow the highest level of safety-standards, with bio-secure zones to ensure a Covid-19 free race for the elite runners, the release stated.

“Sport has always been a symbol of optimism and we look forward to the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon on November 29. We extend our full support to this event that is India’s pride and welcome the world’s best athletes to our capital city,” said Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated that over the years, the half marathon has become an integral part of city’s sporting calendar and an enduring symbol of sporting excellence, philanthropy, health and fitness. “To watch the finest runners in the world compete on our home ground will certainly be a boost for the citizens of Delhi and across India. That along with the thousands of amateur runners who participate in this event give us a great opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate the joy of running,” he said.

Adille Sumariwala, Athletics Federation of India President, said, “The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon has maintained gold standards in executional excellence and has made its mark on the international distance running calendar.”

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said: “These are unprecedented times for the world. This year’s Airtel Delhi Half Marathon will be extra special as it sends out a message of humanity’s resolve to collaborate and overcome odds.

Hugh Jones, Race Director, said: “With sport slowly but surely resuming world-over, being able to host the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is good news for runners. The event has always attracted some of the world’s best athletes and we are humbled to open our gates to them once again this year. The teams have been in detailed discussions with all stakeholders to workout the best possible option for our elites. Their safety and well-being are our top priority.”

