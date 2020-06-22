Delhi HC Adjourns Safoora Zargar’s Bail Plea till June 23

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the bail application moved by Safoora Zargar till June 23 after a request for the same was moved by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

While adjourning the matter, the Single Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher asked the Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, to come prepared with the instructions.

Ms Nitya Ramakrishnan, who appeared for Zargar, initially opposed the request for said adjournment by arguing that the matter pertains to the medical condition of a woman who is in prison despite being pregnant.

Zargar, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on April 10, has challenged the June 4 order of the trial court denying her bail in the case.

The trial court, in its order, had said “when you choose to play with embers, you cannot blame the wind to have carried the spark a bit too far and spread the fire”.

It had said that during the course of investigation a larger conspiracy was discernible and if there was prima evidence of conspiracy, acts and statements made by any one of the conspirators, it is admissible against all.

The court had said that even if there was no direct act of violence attributable to the accused (Zargar), she cannot shy away from her liability under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

However, the trial court had asked the concerned jail superintendent to provide adequate medical aid and the assistance to Zargar.

The police had earlier claimed that Zargar allegedly blocked a road near Jaffrabad metro station during the anti-CAA protests and instigated people that led to the riots in the area.

It further claimed that she was allegedly part of the premeditated conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi in February.