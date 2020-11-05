Delhi HC asks civic bodies to endeavour to pay salaries, pensions

New Delhi, Nov 5 : The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the civic bodies, primarily the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC), to endeavour to release the arrears of the salaries and pensions to the employees as the festival of Diwali is just round the corner.

“Civic authorities particularly NrDMC shall make an endeavour to take steps to release arrears of salaries, pension at earliest keeping in mind the festival of Diwali which is round the corner,” said a division bench of the high court presided over by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad.

“Please don’t forget this is a festive season and besides their basic needs, wages are everybody’s right, where will they go to fulfil the basic needs of their families,” the high court questioned.

The directions were passed while the high court was hearing a batch of petitions relating to the non-payment of salaries of employees and pensions of the pensioners of different cadres by the North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations.

The bench also expressed displeasure that the pensioners have not been paid since April and said that this was unacceptable.

“Salaried people and pensioners are feeling the pinch. They are stretched to the maximum. It is not acceptable that pensioners are completely left high and dry. Others are at least paid something,” it said.

While the matter was being heard by way of video conferencing, the counsels appearing for the three civic bodies argued that the Delhi government has squeezed the funds and has not released the full amount due to the civic bodies which has led to the arrears.

These submissions were however refuted by Delhi government standing counsel advocate Satyakam who said that the state of the Delhi government is also similar to that of the civic bodies in terms of revenue collection.

Satyakam stated that he expects that the Central government will release the funds which amount to more than 10,000 crores. Advocate Anil Soni who was appearing for the Centre, however, disputed this submission and said that he will have to obtain instructions on the amount.

Following these arguments, the bench observed that it was for the government agencies to work together and put their houses in order together to come up with a solution.

The bench has now posted the matter for further hearing on December 16.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.