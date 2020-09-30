Delhi HC asks Crime Branch to probe CISF man’s disappearance

New Delhi, Sep 30 : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday tasked the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch with probing the disappearance of a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) trooper, missing since May.

A division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar passed the order while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the CISF personnel Venkata Rao’s wife. An FIR was registered at police station Usmanpur under Section 365 IPC (kidnapping) on September 17, pursuant to the high court’s direction.

Petitioner Godi Raja Kumari moved the court seeking to ascertain about the whereabouts of her husband. According to her, he was working as a driver and she suspected foul play in his disappearance due to frequent feuds with his superior.

During the course of hearing, advocates R. Bajaji and K. Sravan Kumar, who represented the petitioner, told the bench that Venkata Rao has been missing since May 26 after he had gone to his office at Dhaula Kuan in order to get his approval for leave, sought for visiting his native place.

Counsel submitted that the matters required to be transferred to the Crime Branch to instil confidence in a fair and impartial investigation as there are several contradictory claims made by the CISF and the Usmanpur police station.

Appearing for the Delhi Police, Delhi government’s senior standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gossain did not object to the case being transferred to the Crime Branch for further probe.

Following the arguments, the bench directed the Crime Branch to investigate the case and submit a report before it within four weeks. The court will now hear the matter on November 9.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.