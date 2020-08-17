Delhi HC defers hearing on plea against salary of pvt school teachers

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 17th August 2020 1:21 pm IST
Delhi HC defers hearing on plea against salary cuts of pvt school teachers till Aug 19

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday deferred to August 19 the hearing on public interest litigation (PIL) against the salary deductions being faced by teachers and other staff of some private schools in the national capital amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A division bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli recused herself from hearing the matter and transferred it before another bench for hearing.

The plea, filed by law student Mukul Sharma, sought directions to take appropriate actions against the respondent schools and direct them to provide an interim relief by giving the complete salary to the teachers as well clear all the due arrears.

The PIL sought directions to respondents to renew the contract of the teachers and provide the due salaries to them as well as the full salary to the teachers who are on contract as well.

It said that the petition, if allowed, would benefit the teachers and working staff of all the schools in the national capital as the rule of law is essential for democracy and such brazen violation of law by the respondents is bias to citizens as a whole.

Source: ANI
