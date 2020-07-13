Delhi HC extends all courts’ interim orders till August 31

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday extended all interim orders passed by it and its subordinate courts in the national capital till August 31 in pending criminal and civil matters.

An order in this regard was passed by a three-judge bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

“These are unusual times that call for unusual measures. It is not only to protect the prisoners but we want even you to be safe,” said the judges to Delhi government senior standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra.

While the hearing in the matter was underway, the bench remarked that four-five staff of the High Court had tested coronavirus positive on the first day of the testing camp held on the court premises.

On March 25, the High Court had extended till May 15 the interim orders passed in all matters pending before it and the district courts in the national capital. The court has since already extended the said order twice.

