Delhi HC grants police protection to newlywed couple facing threat from woman’s family

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted police protection to a newlywed couple who got married against the wishes of her parents and were facing threats from the woman’s family.

After the couple’s wedding, the woman was forcibly kept in Rajasthan by her family, after which her husband approached the high court seeking a direction to produce her.

On the court’s direction, Delhi Police produced the woman before the bench here.

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Amit Sharma allowed the habeas corpus petition filed by the man and said the woman was at liberty to reside with her husband at their matrimonial home.

The high court directed the police to “ensure the safety and security of the newlywed couple and ensure that the couple is allowed to live peacefully without any let or hindrance from any member of (the woman’s) family”.

A habeas corpus petition is filed seeking direction to produce a person who is missing or illegally detained.

The court was hearing the man’s petition seeking a direction to the authorities to release his newlywed wife from the forced captivity of her family and to issue further directions to them not to interfere in their “peaceful married life”.

When the woman was brought to the court, the bench interacted with her and she clearly stated that she had married the man of her own free will on September 6 at the Arya Samaj Mandir in Dwarka here.

She told the court that she was forcibly taken away by her father and cousin to Sikar in Rajasthan under coercion and expressed a desire to be reunited with her husband and reside together at her matrimonial home.

She also urged the court to provide them with security as they faced threats from her family.