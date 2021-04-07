Delhi HC holds wearing of mask compulsory even while alone in vehicle

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that wearing a mask in a vehicle is compulsory during the Covid-19 pandemic, even if the vehicle is occupied only by its driver.

A single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha M. Singh observed that if vehicles pass through public places, there is a possibility that others may also get exposed.

“Wearing of a mask or a face cover in a vehicle, which may be occupied by either a single person or multiple persons, is…compulsory in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the court.

The High Court dismissed writ petitions challenging the imposition of fines on persons by the Delhi government for wearing masks while travelling alone in private vehicles. The court noted that wearing a face mask is necessary whether a person is vaccinated or not. The court had reserved the verdict on February 17 in the matter.

The High Court termed the mask similar to a ‘suraksha kavach’ (an armour) for preventing the spread of the coronavirus. “It protects the person wearing it, and also the person who is exposed…wearing masks has been one measure that has saved millions of lives”, observed the High Court.

One of the petitioners, advocate Saurabh Sharma, had also sought compensation of his Rs 10 lakh, after he was fined Rs 500 for not wearing a mask. The court noted that petitioners were lawyers and they ought to recognise and assist in the measures to contain the pandemic, and they should not question the measures adopted.