Delhi HC issues notices on plea for FIR against Owaisi brothers

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices on a plea filed by a fringe Hindu organisation for registration of an FIR against three AIMIM leaders on charge of delivering hate speeches.

A Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel sought replies from the respondents and listed the matter for April 13 hearing.

The petitioner, Hindu Sena, pleaded for directions to the Delhi Police to register an FIR against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and party MLAs Waris Pathan from Mumbai and Akbaruddin Owaisi, adding that their speeches had surcharged communal atmosphere in Delhi.

Violence had erupted between pro- and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri areas since Sunday. At least 38 persons were killed and over 200 injured in the violence.

The petitioner also sought to be impleaded as a respondent in a plea filed by social activist Harsh Mander who had prayed for the registration of an FIR against three BJP leaders — Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma.

“Mander’s petition is an attempt to aggravate the situation by seeking criminal action against BJP leaders with the sole intention to defame the Hindus as if the community members are the cause of Delhi riot,” the Hindu Sena said in its application.

The bench also heard an application filed by advocate Sanjiv Kumar for a National Investigation Agency probe into the Delhi violence and registration of a case against Mander, actress Swara Bhaskar, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan and Radio Jockey Sayema.

The court has issues notices in this case as well and listed the matter for April 13.