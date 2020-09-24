Delhi HC junks plea seeking action against illegal hookah bars

New Delhi, Sep 24 : The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to conduct immediate inspection and take action against owners of hookah bars operating illegally and without any statutory licence in south Delhi, after finding several discrepancies in the petition.

A division bench of the high court presided by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan while refusing to entertain the petition said, “The present petition deserved to be dismissed with a heavy cost though keeping in view the present pandemic situation, the same is not being imposed.”

After the court refused to entertain the plea, the counsel for the petitioner sought permission to withdraw the said plea, the permission so was granted and the plea was dismissed as withdrawn.

The plea had sought directions to the civic bodies and Delhi government to immediately close and seal such premises if found in contravention of the laws and submit an action taken report vis-a-vis the progress and list of the illegal hookah bars running in their jurisdiction.

The petitioner also sought direction to Delhi Police to start inspection and take immediate action against the owners of the hookah bars whether licenced or non-licenced, eateries and restaurants wherever the sale of hookah is effected, operating amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and in complete violation of notification of the Delhi government dated 3rd August, 2020 and effect the immediate shutdown of such premises, if found in violation of the said notification till further orders of the court.

