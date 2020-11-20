Delhi HC not to interfere in proposed Hanuman Temple demolition

New Delhi, Nov 20 : The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to interfere in the matter related to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s proposed demolition of a Hanuman Temple in Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk.

“We see no reason to entertain that application for intervention which is nothing but an attempt to reagitate the same issue that has been considered and rejected by an earlier order,” said a division bench of the High Court presided by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonioum Prasad.

It said that the any request for interference has to come from the AAP government. “The request made in the application for intervention is declined. The application is dismissed,” the bench said.

The bench said that the High Court in November last year had rejected the recommendation of a religious committee headed by the Lieutenant Governor (LG), to allow the temple to exist at its current site.

The said order was taken in appeal by the Government of NCT. The Supreme Court disposed of the order dated July 13 after the Delhi government said that it would move a suitable application before the High Court for further directions, as may be warranted.

The order was passed while the High Court was hearing an application filed by Shri Manokamna Siddh ShriHanuman Seva Samiti, a registered Society, praying inter alia for intervention in the writ petition.

The applicant society was aggrieved by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s October 31 decision proposing demolition of the Hanuman Temple, at Katra Dulia, Main Chandani Chowk.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.