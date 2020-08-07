Delhi HC quashes Sports Ministry’s plea seeking modification to Feb 7 order

New Delhi, Aug 8 : The Delhi High Court turned down the petition moved by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) seeking modification of its February 7 order which had barred the Centre and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) from taking any decision on sports federations without informing it.

On Friday, a special bench of the high court presided by Justices Hima Kohli and Najmi Waziri turned down the plea moved while observing that there was “no error” in its earlier order.

“Even otherwise under the garb of the present application, the respondent 1 (ministry) was seeking review of the order dated February 7 which is not permissible. On merits too we do not see any error in the said order for acceding to the prayer made in the application,” the bench said while dismissing the plea.

The Sports Ministry in June had to revoke the provisional recognition it had provided to NSFs on May 11 in accordance with the Delhi High Court’s February 7 order. The court had said that the ministry by doing so has not complied with the order which required the ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to “inform the court in advance” while taking “any decision in relation to the NSFs”.

Among the repercussions of this development was the Sports Authority of India (SAI) having to take over the responsibility of arranging national camps for different sports.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.