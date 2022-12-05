Delhi HC raps AAP Govt for not submitting status report on child beggars

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court recently rapped the Delhi government for not submitting the status report on a petition seeking direction to take steps to eradicate begging by children and related problems in and around Delhi.

“The government either doesn’t file the response, doesn’t provide a copy to the respondents or files a defective one, to delay the proceedings,” Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The court has granted more time to the Aam Aadmi Party’s government to submit the status report and to provide a copy of it to Ajay Gautam, who is the petitioner in this case. The bench has also allowed two weeks time to the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights to file its response.

Gautam had filed a petition asking whether the state is bound to perform its duties as per Section 13 (E) and (F) of The Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005.

He also requested the court to direct the Delhi Police to identify and arrest the mafias/gangs involved in the organised sexual exploitation and forcing women to use their children for begging and other related crimes.

Gautam complained that child beggars can be seen everywhere at Delhi traffic signals, shopping places, railway stations and more, and the concerned department has still not stepped forward to stop these practices.

The begging mafia is not only actively involved in the begging by the children, but they also kidnap, train, force and torture innocent children for that.