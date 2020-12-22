Delhi HC slaps Rs 25K fine on petitioner alleging ‘unauthorised construction’

New Delhi, Dec 22 : The Delhi High Court has turned down a plea, seeking demolition of certain properties claimed to be unauthorised and constructed on public land, while imposing cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.

A division bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, while dismissing the plea, said that the petition has been filed “without doing any homework”.

“… we do not see any reason to entertain this writ petition. The same is accordingly dismissed with costs of Rs 25,000 to be paid by the petitioner to the Delhi State Legal Services Authority within four weeks from today. The aforesaid amount shall be utilised for the programme ‘Access to Justice,” the bench said.

It further observed that although the petitioner avers that these constructions have been made on public land, it “appears from a perusal of the writ petition that none of the occupiers of the aforesaid properties or other interested persons have been joined as parties to this writ petition”.

“In the absence of these parties, no effective order for demolition/removal can be passed by this court,” the bench said.

“Instead of such a procedure, an omnibus prayer is made as stated above, based on information allegedly received from unidentified aggrieved persons,” it added.

