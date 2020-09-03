Delhi HC slaps Rs 25K fine on petitioner for filing frivolous plea

New Delhi, Sep 4 : The Delhi High Court on Thursday slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on a petitioner for filing a frivolous petition seeking action against concerned authorities and directions from the court to demolish an ‘illegal construction’ and restore the ITL Twin Tower, Pitampura, to its original structure.

The order was passed by a division bench of the high court presided over by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, which refused to entertain the petition and also directed the petitioner to deposit the fine amount with the Delhi Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

The bench noted that the petition didn’t seem to be a public interest litigation and the petitioner did not have adequate information on the legality of construction activities.

The petitioner had also sought a permanent stay on the construction work being carried out in Pitampura, claiming that it posed danger to the residents and passersby.

Source: IANS

