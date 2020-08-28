Delhi HC stays controversial Sudarshan TV’s program on “UPSC Jihad”

Hyderabad: The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the broadcast of the controversial program on Sudarshan TV, on the increasing number of Muslim candidates being selected in the civil services. The notice was issued after a petition was filed by the current and former students of Jamia Milia Islamia, Delhi.

In the wake of the controversial promo of the programme shared by the channel’s Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, Jamia wrote to the Education Ministry, informing it about the issue and requesting it to take appropriate action.

In its communication, the university said that Sudarshan TV has not only tried to tarnish the image of the university and a particular community but that of the Union Public Service Commission also.

Including the Jamia students’ group, several public figures, including serving and retired civil servants, condemned the insinuation against the minority community.

In the promo video, Chavhanke said “Sarkari naukarshahi mein musalmaano ke ghuspaithi par bada khulasa, aakhir achanak Musalman IAS IPS me kaise badh gaye? (A big reveal on the infiltration of Muslims in the government jobs, how are more Muslims becoming IAS and IPS officers?).”

He talks about the increasing number of Muslim candidates who qualified for the civil services examination, terming it as “UPSC Jihad”. He goes on to ask what will happen if “Jihadis” from the Jamia Milia Islamia University become district collectors and secretaries in state governments. Moreover, in his tweet, wherein he posted the video, Chavhanke has also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Svayam Sevak Sangh’s (RSS) official twitter handles.

The video was taken down from his Instagram handle, while Twitter did not initiate any action against it.

The High Court’s next hearing on the petition will be held on September 7.