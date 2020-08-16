Delhi HC to hear CRPF officer’s plea to withdraw resignation

New Delhi, Aug 16 : The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear a plea by an officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to seek withdrawal of his resignation from service.

CRPF Commandant Neeraj Kumar Uttam’s plea will be heard by a division bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon.

In July, the court had issued notice on the petition, filed through Ankur Chhibber, that challenged an order wherein his resignation was accepted but remarked that “it prima facie appears that the officers of paramilitary forces cannot be permitted a sabbatical in this fashion”.

The court was told that the officer has not been communicated any decision taken on his request dated May 8, 2018 for withdrawal of resignation or the reminder thereto dated February 28, 2020.

The petitioner said that under Rule 26(4)(iii) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, the petitioner having applied for the withdrawal of resignation within 90 days from the date on which the resignation became effective, is entitled to consideration of his request for withdrawal.

“Though the CRPF has recommended withdrawal of resignation of the petitioner, as the petitioner during the time of his employment as Assistant Commandant from December 19, 2011 onwards has displayed exemplary service, but the Centre’s decision thereon is not known,” the plea said.

