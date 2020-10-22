Delhi HC to hear Gautam Khaitan’s plea for staying proceedings on Dec 1

New Delhi, Oct 22 : The Delhi High Court has posted for December 1 the petitions filed by Gautam Khaitan and his wife Ritu Khaitan seeking a stay on the assessment proceedings against them by the I-T department under the provisions of the Black Money Act.

A division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan tagged the two pleas along with the batch of writ petitions challenging the vires of the Black Money Act and posted it for hearing on December 1.

Khaitan and his wife had approached the high court seeking a stay on the proceedings initiated against them by the Income Tax department under the provisions of the Black Money Act.

Khaitan is one of the accused in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. In the high court, he has challenged the legality of the various provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act.

He also sought the court’s directions for declaring the provisions of Section 10 (1) of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 as unconstitutional, ultravires, null and void.

Source: IANS

