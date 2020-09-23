Delhi hospitals have enough oxygen for 6-7 days: Satyendar Jain

The minister also the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has plateaued out a bit and a downward trend is expected in a week or two.

By MansoorPublished: 23rd September 2020 4:05 pm IST

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said there is no shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals and that enough stock is available for the next six to seven days.

The minister also the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has plateaued out a bit and a downward trend is expected in a week or two.

“There is no shortage of oxygen in Delhi hospitals. I took stock of the situation. There is a slight issue, but there is enough oxygen for 7 days in Delhi government-run hospitals,” he said.

Delhi gets oxygen from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Some suppliers in those states have been told to first supply oxygen there. These issues are being sorted, Jain told reporters here.

READ:  Pakistan violates ceasefire in three sectors along LoC in J-K

He said Delhi reported a positivity rate of 6.47 percent on Tuesday. The average positivity rate for the last 7 days stood at 7 percent.

It was 8.5-9 percent in the recent past. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the cumulative positivity rate has come down from 12 percent to 9 percent.

“The positivity rate has plateaued out a bit and a downward trend will there in a week or two,” he said.

Source: PTI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By MansoorPublished: 23rd September 2020 4:05 pm IST
Back to top button