Delhi, Hyderabad report first coronavirus cases

A+ A-

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Two new novel coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi and Telangana, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare confirmed on Monday.



The Ministry in a statement said: “One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and one has been detected in Telangana.”

As reported by TOI, first confirmed case of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported from Hyderabad, on Monday. The report further added, according to officials, the one detected in Telangana has been kept in quarantine at the Gandhi Medical Hospital in Musheerabad.



According to the Health Ministry, the person who has tested positive from Delhi has a travel history to Italy, while the one from Telangana visited Dubai.



Further details of their travels were being ascertained. The Ministry also said that both the patients were stable and were being closely monitored.



Health Minister Etela Rajender was holding a meeting with top officials of the health department to review the situation. He is likely to announce the details at a media briefing in the evening.





Earlier in India, there were three positive COVID-19 cases reported from Kerala, but all were discharged from the hospital after they recovered from the disease.





More than 2,000 people have been screened at 21 international airports in India in order to contain the disease.





The Centre has evacuated Indians as well as foreign nationals at least thrice from the COVID-19-affected China. Suspected persons were quarantined at the Chhawala and Manesar isolation camps arranged by the Army and the ITBP.