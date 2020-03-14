Delhi jails on alert over COVID-19, isolation wards set up

A+ A-

New Delhi: In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, all the 16 jails in Delhi, including Tihar jail, have been put on alert. An isolation ward has also been set up in every jail.

Instructions have been issued to the jail doctors and hospital staff for 24-hour vigilance. Besides, the prison staff and inmates of the jails here are also being told to take preventive measures.

“An awareness campaign was organised in every jail on Friday. Jail staff, doctors and nursing staff also participated in the campaign. The participants were told to make others aware of the disease’s spread,” Additional Inspector General, Delhi prisons, Raj Kumar told IANS on Saturday.

“There are a total of 16 jails in Delhi including Tihar, Mandoli, Rohini. Around 450 women prisoners are lodged in two jails. At present, an estimated 17,500 convicts and undertrials are imprisoned in Delhi jails,” he added.

While being alert to the Corona virus, the doctors of the jail are telling the inmates and staff that everyone should pay maximum attention to cleaning themselves. Wash hands as often as possible with soap.

The doctors are making the inmates and jail staff aware of the dos and don’ts.

According to the Office of the Director General of Prisons, an attempt has been made to set up an isolation ward in every jail. Where there was no space to establish an isolation ward, the jail barracks have been converted into isolation wards. So that there is no delay in isolating the patient in emergency.

“So far, no complaint about COVID-19 has been received by the Delhi prisons,” Kumar told IANS.