Delhi journalist booked for remarks against Modi, Yogi

Lucknow: Prashant Jagdish Kanojia, a Delhi-based freelance journalist, has been booked for posting objectionable remarks on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A case was registered by the Aashiana police on Tuesday on the complaint of BJP leader Shashank Shekhar Singh.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cantonment, Beenu Singh, said that the FIR was registered on the charges of defamation, printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory, circulating mischievous comments, and obscenity under the Information and Technology Act.

The complainant is the son of late SP MLC Ajit Singh.

Shashank Shekhar Singh stated in his FIR, that while browsing through tweets on coronavirus, he noticed the comments made by the scribe which were defamatory in nature.

Kanojia had posted photo of the Prime Minister and made a derogatory comment. In another tweet on March 25, the scribe had posted a derogatory comment against Adityanath.

Incidentally, Kanojia was arrested by the Lucknow Police last year too for objectionable posts against the Chief Minister. However, he was given bail by the Supreme Court in that after a journalists and Kanojia’s supporters held protests in the various parts of the country.

Source: IANS

