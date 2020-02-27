Journalist forced to drop pants to prove religion

A+ A-

New Delhi: A journalist associated with a Hindi news portal narrated his ordeal that he faced while filming in a riot-hit area of Delhi.

Susheel Manav, the journalist said that he and another person, Awadhu Azad who were riding on a bike were stopped by miscreants at Lane 7 of Maujpur. The rioters questioned them, “Why are you filming?”

Although, Manav informed them that he belongs to a media house, they snatched his phone.

Religion test

When a group of 20-25 men carrying lathis and country-made pistols surround Manav, he informed them that he is a Hindu. To confirm his religion, they asked him to recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Even after reciting it, they forced Manav and Awadhu to drop their pants to prove their religion.

The ordeal did not end there. Despite checking the religions of Manav and Awadhu, the miscreants beat them.

After a while, two police constable approached the spot and help the victims to reach the main road. It is alleged that the cops were not interested in taking action against the rioters.

Treatment in Muslim area

After the incident, they reached nearby Muslim area, Babarpur. Once they reached Babarpur, locals rushed to help them as Awadhu was bleeding.

When Manav informed them about the incident and his identity, Muslims took them to the nearby clinic. The staff at the clinic did not charge any amount for the treatment.

Later, an auto driver helped them in reaching home safely.

After the incident, Manav recalled that his mother suggested him not to visit Muslim area.

No religion teaches violence

The ordeal faced by the journalist proves that religion has nothing to do with violence. Despite proving that they are Hindus, rioters assaulted them whereas, locals of Muslim area not only provided treatment free of cost but also ensured their safe return to home.