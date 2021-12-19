Delhi: Journalist harassed by members of AAP’s student wing

A journalist was harassed allegedly by members of the Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday. The reaction from the members of the Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samhiti (CYSS), was followed by questions about the increasing number of liquor shops in the city.

The Mooknayak’s journalist, Babita Gautam was allegedly harassed and prevented from reporting by members of the CYSS. They also allegedly turned her away, terming the organisation as Godi Media (mouthpieces of the Modi government).

An enraged and aghast Babita took to Twitter to explain her ordeal and questioned the state over its “tall claims” of women’s safety.

“How do people who make tall claims of women’s safety take the form of a violent mob when asked a question? See how members of Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing CYSS came down on me for asking a question while reporting at Jantar Mantar,” she said in her tweet, in Hindi.

महिला शुरक्षा के बड़े बड़े दावे करने वाले लोग किस तरह एक सवाल पूछे जाने पर हिंसक बदतमीज़ भीड़ की शक्ल ले लेते है। देखिये जंतर मंतर पर रिपोर्टिंग के दौरान मेरे एक सवाल पूछने पर किस तरह के व्यवहार पर उतर आए आम आदमी पार्टी के छात्र विंग CYSS के सदस्य@AdvRajendraPal @ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/FeAvCwz9Gn — Babita Gautam (@BabitaGautam_) December 19, 2021

Deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia had announced that a new framework will be brought into place to make changes to the trade of alcohol. He also stated that the government would exit the liquor business.

The new policy in the state was aimed at improving the consumer experience at liquor shops, increasing government revenue, and reducing corruption in the business. It also aimed to redistribute liquor shops equitably. The policy aimed at removing the illegal sale and unauthorised sales of alcohol in several municipal wards.