Delhi: K Kavitha holds sit-in protest for Women’s Reservation Bill

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Smithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha’s Bharat Jagruthi is staging a day-long hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from 9 am to 4 pm on Friday demanding the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the current parliament session.

The inaugural session was held at 10 am by senior leaders and general secretary of CPI Sitaram Yechury followed by K Kavitha’s address on the hunger strike.

The Sit-in Dharna has attendees from opposition parties and women’s organisations who have supported the Women’s Reservation Bill from across India.

The protest will also witness programs like plays and songs while expecting around 5,000 supporters from 18 political parties to participate in it.

Several Opposition leaders including Sitaram AAP- Sanjay Singh and Chitra Sarwara, Shiv Sena- Delegation, Akali Dal – Naresh Gujral, PDP- Anjum Javed Mirza, NC- Dr Shami Firdous, TMC- Sushmita Dev, JDU- KC Tyagi, NCP- Dr Seema Malik, Narayana K – CPI, Sitaram Yechury -CPM, Samajwadi party – Pooja Shukla, RLD – Shyam Rajak, MP Kapil Sibal are expected to take part.

Spearheaded by BRS MLC K Kavitha, around 500-600 people will sit on hunger strike, demanding the Centre to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill which has been long pending and ensure 33 percent reservation for women in the Parliament and state legislatures.

Following directions from the BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao, ministers Satyavathi Rathod and P Sabitha Indra Reddy along with women MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders from BRS will participate in the day-long demonstration.

27 years later, Women’s Reservation Bill still continues to be absent from the Parliament.



Together, we will ensure that 33% Women’s Reservation Bill is a reality.



I thank @cpimspeak & @SitaramYechury Ji for joining this movement today. https://t.co/5W4J35SWnE pic.twitter.com/l0KVM9LMo5 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) March 10, 2023