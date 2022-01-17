Delhi: Kingpin of ‘Satta’ syndicate carrying bounty of Rs 50,000 arrested

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 17th January 2022 9:46 pm IST
Representational Image

New Delhi: A kingpin of ‘Satta’ syndicate was arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in the national capital, informed Delhi police on Monday.

The kingpin, identified as Lalit Verma, was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.

As per police, he was earlier declared a proclaimed offender under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) Act in a case registered at Bhajanpura police station in Delhi.

The accused was on the run since 2016, police further said.

According to police, the accused was previously involved and arrested in a case registered with Model Town police station, Ludhiana.

