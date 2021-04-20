Delhi LG urges migrant workers not to leave city due to lockdown

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday appealed to migrant workers not to leave the city in the wake of lockdown against COVID-19 and said the government will take care of their needs.

“It is my appeal to all migrant workers not to leave Delhi in anxiety. I assure you that the government will take care of your needs in the crisis created by coronavirus. All necessary arrangements are being made for you” he said in a tweet.

“You run Delhi with your untiring efforts. This city is yours,” he added.

Delhi government on Monday imposed a six-day lockdown to deal with increasing cases of COVID-19. Hundreds of migrant workers later thronged the Anand Vihar bus terminus in the city to board buses for their native places.