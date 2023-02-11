Delhi Liquor scam: ED arrests YSRCP MP’s son Raghava Reddy

Hyderabad: In a major development in the Delhi Liquor policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday morning arrested Magunta Raghava Reddy aka Raghu, the son of YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

Raghu has been named as an accused in a recent supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED in connection with the Delhi Excise Scam. On Saturday, he was summoned by the agency for questioning that later effected his arrest.

The ED is likely to seek his custody for further investigation in the case.

This happens to be the third arrest made by the central probe agency in the last three days in the matter.

Manguta will be produced before Rouse Avenue court.

Earlier, the ED had arrested Punjab-based businessman Gautam Malhotra and one Rajesh Joshi matter, an aide of AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair.

It was alleged that Joshi got money from Nair for the Goa election. The money was proceeds of crime generated through the Excise Policy Scam.

Their interrogation led to the arrest of Magunta.

Based on the purported confession by Amit Arora, an arrested accused in the liquor scam says, “The 12 percent margin to the wholesalers was devised to extract half of it as a kickback to the AAP leaders. As per the investigation carried out so far, Vijay Nair, on behalf of leaders of AAP has at least received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) by various persons including Amit Arora. The same has been disclosed by the arrestee Amit Arora in his statements.”

Magantu Raghu’s role was made clear and the ED carried out his arrest.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy’s premises in Delhi, Chennai, and Nellore. Sreenivasulu Reddy’s son Magunta Raghava Reddy was also questioned by the CBI in October along with Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

(The story has been edited with inputs form IANS.)