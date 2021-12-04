Delhi logs 51 fresh COVID-19 cases

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 4th December 2021 8:11 pm IST
Omicron: Kerala orders 7 days quarantine for arrivals from high risk countries
Representative Image

New Delhi: New Delhi reported 51 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the health bulletin on Saturday.

As per the health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone to 14,41,295.

The city has 322 active cases. The national capital reported no death due to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll has gone up to 25,098.

MS Education Academy

The positivity rate in Delhi is 0.08 per cent. The bulletin said 64826 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests to 3,11,65,273.

1,04,328 persons were vaccinated against the virus in the last 24 hours.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button