Delhi man arrested for creating ‘vulgar’ fake FB account to seek revenge

New Delhi: A man has been arrested for allegedly creating a “vulgar” Facebook account of his girlfriend’s employers after they accused her of stealing from their house in the Greater Kailash area, the Delhi Police said on Friday. The girlfriend of the accused works a domestic help.

According to the police, the house owners had not reported the alleged incident to the police as the matter was settled amicably.

However, the help, identified as Shruti, had asked the help of her boyfriend Suraj to take revenge from the family, the police said.

The police stated that Suraj then created a fake Facebook account, uploaded some lewd pictures of women and posted the contact number of the family members.

“The complainant was getting harassed as they were receiving a number of calls from many people. Suraj stated that he uploaded and created the fake ID and uploaded the mobile numbers of the complainant to take revenge from the complainant,” the police said in a statement.

A case was registered in the matter under Sections 354D (related to stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on September 16 based on a complaint filed by the family members at Greater Kailash Police Station.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Source: ANI