Delhi man shot at after quarrel over serving of omelette

By Mansoor|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 17th December 2020 8:50 pm IST

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man was shot at by a person following a quarrel between them over-serving of omelette at a food joint in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area, police said on Thursday.

Nafees, a resident of Rakab Ganj area sustained a gunshot injury in his right thigh and is out of danger. The incident took place on late Wednesday night, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Bhatia, the victim and the accused along with his associates were at a shop selling omelettes at Chitli Qabar chowk when an argument broke out between the two sides over who would be served first.

Later, when the victim was going to his house, the group approached him and one of them fired in the air and then shot at the victim twice, he said.

Nafees was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated, he added.

Four empty shells have been recovered from the scene of the crime, police said, adding a case has being registered and efforts are being made to trace the accused.

Source: PTI

