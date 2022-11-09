Delhi: Man’s charred body found in Najafgarh

New Delhi: Charred body of a 42 year-old man was found under mysterious circumstances at his house in the national capital’s Najafgarh area on Tuesday, police said.

Though his family members were sleeping in another room, they were unaware of the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra Dagar, a resident of Prem Nagar phase-III in Najafgarh.

According to a senior police official, on Tuesday at around 4:23 a.m, an information regarding death by burning was received at Najafgarh police station following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“When the police team reached the spot, they found the man lying burnt. Initial inquiry revealed that he used to drink and was known to be a beedi smoker,” said the official.

“The body has been shifted to RTR Hospital for inquest proceedings,” the official added.