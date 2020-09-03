Delhi Metro restarts from Sept 7 with Yellow line and Gurugram’s Rapid Metro

New Delhi, Sep 2 : The Delhi Metro will restart the Yellow Line and Gurugram’s Rapid Metro from September 7 in what will be the beginning of a series of graded openings of the Capital’s metro service for the first time since the nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic kicked in. The Yellow Line of the Metro runs from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

Meanwhile,in a couple of days from September 9, Blue and Pink lines will be thrown open. The Blue Line runs from Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali while the Pink Line runs from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.

Just a day later, the Red Line will be active from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, as well as the Green Line, which will run from Kirti Nagar or Inderlok to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station in Bahadurgarh. The very same day, the Capital’s Violet Line will also come to life which will ply from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh). These three initial days are part of Delhi Metro’s Stage 1 of the reopening. However, they will run for only 4 hours in the morning: between 7 AM and 11 AM and 4 hours in the evening, between 4 PM and 8 PM.

After the bulk of reopening taking place in Stage 1, on September 11, the Delhi Metro will go for stage 2 when the Magenta Line, which runs from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden, and the Grey Line, which runs between Dwarka to Najafgarh, will also be made operational.

But unlike stage 1, these two lines will run for 6 hours in morning (7 AM to 1 PM) and evening (4 PM to 10 PM) each. Meanwhile, from this date, all stage 1 lines too will run for 12 hours a day.

The next day, stage 3 kicks in when — in addition to the stages 1 & 2 Lines — the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21 will be also operational. Services on all lines from this day, will be available throughout the day which is from 6 AM to 11 PM.

DMRC’s Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (Corporate Communications) said, “Train services will commence with adequate frequency as they were before March 22, which may be increased or decreased as per requirement. However, due to the increase in dwell time of trains at stations, there will be minor increase in time required for performing a trip.”

However, Dayal added that trains will not stop at stations falling in the containment zone and such stations will remain closed to the public. Similarly, some of the stations may be skipped if social distancing is not adhered by the passengers, he warned.

— IANS

abn/ash