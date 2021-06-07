Delhi Metro services resume

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 7th June 2021 2:55 pm IST
Delhi Metro services resume
New Delhi: Commuters wait to board a train at the Lakshmi Nagar Metro Station after resumption of the Delhi Metro services in a graded manner, in New Delhi, Monday, June 7, 2021. The Delhi government has allowed shops and malls to open on odd-even basis and private offices with 50 percent capacity as part of phased unlocking process. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Commuter enter the Lakshmi Nagar Metro Station after resumption of the Delhi Metro services in a graded manner, in New Delhi, Monday, June 7, 2021. The Delhi government has allowed shops and malls to open on odd-even basis and private offices with 50 percent capacity as part of phased unlocking process. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI06_07_2021_000052B)
New Delhi: Passengers sit maintaining social distancing after resumption of the Delhi Metro services in a graded manner, in New Delhi, Monday, June 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI06_07_2021_000070B)
New Delhi: Passengers at Old Delhi Metro Station after resumption of the Delhi Metro services in a graded manner, in New Delhi, Monday, June 7, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI06_07_2021_000071B)
New Delhi: Commuters at the Old Delhi Metro Station after resumption of the Delhi Metro services in a graded manner, in New Delhi, Monday, June 7, 2021. The Delhi government has allowed shops and malls to open on an odd-even basis, and private offices with 50 percent capacity as part of phased unlocking process. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI06_07_2021_000078B)

