Delhi Metro too follows ‘social distancing’

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said it is taking some rest and social distancing itself during the time of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“We are taking some rest and social distancing ourselves today,” the DMRC tweeted.

The Delhi Metro services will remain suspended on Sunday in order to contribute to the ‘Janata Curfew’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The DMRC said on Friday that in the wake of ‘Janata Curfew’ to be observed this Sunday, the “DMRC has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging the public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19.”

The DTC services in Delhi has also reduced to half as the country faces the ‘Janata Curfew’.

Amid the fear of the spread of coronavirus spread in the country, Prime Minister Modi on Thursday had urged the people to opt for ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The number of the coronavirus cases in India has been rising constantly with the tally crossing 300-mark.

Source: IANS

