Delhi Minister Jain responding to treatment

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain is responding to treatment after plasma therapy and his body temperature has also come down though he remains in the ICU, sources at the Max Hospital here said on Sunday.

The sources said Jain — who had tested coronavirus positive — will be kept under observation for the next 24 hours. If he doesn’t develop respiratory trouble or fever again, he may be shifted out of the intensive care unit on Monday.

Even on Saturday, Jain was on oxygen support, though his health parameters began to improve.

On Friday, the 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader’s health had deteriorated after he developed pneumonia during treatment for coronavirus at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital here. He was then shifted to the Max Hospital in Saket.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti earlier tweeted that Jain’s health was stable. “Just spoke to the hospital and was relieved to know that the Delhi Health Minister and my close colleague Satyendar Jain ji is stable now. Wish him quick recovery,” he said.

Jain was tested twice this week after he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. He tested positive the second time on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Atishi, Delhi government adviser Abhinandita Mathur and AAP media panelist Akshay Marathe have also tested positive for coronavirus and are in quarantine.

Source: IANS