Delhi minor’s rape: CM meets victim’s family, announces assistance

New Delhi, Aug 6 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the 12-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted and brutally attacked at her home earlier this week and is battling for her life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Kejriwal, along with Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, also met the family of the victim at the hospital.

Ahead of his visit to AIIMS, Kejriwal had, in a Hindi tweet, said that learning about the incident had shaken him, and that the perpetrators of such a crime should not be allowed to walk around freely.

He later said that he had talked to doctors who said that the next 48 hours are crucial for the girl.

Meanwhile, Congress’ Delhi unit chief, Chaudhary Anil Kumar, too visited the AIIMS to meet the victim’s family and assured them of all assistance.

He further announced that a protest would also be organised outside the house of Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Meanwhile, Maliwal has issued summons to the DCP in-charge asking as to why an arrest has not been made in this case so far.

Talking to reporters after her visit, Maliwal said: “The victim was raped brutally and was hurt so badly that there is no organ which is not affected. Even after such a brutal crime has occurred, no arrest has been made.”

“I am issuing fresh summons to the DCP in-charge in order to know why an arrest has not been made so far, what kind of investigation are they conducting,” she said, adding that a law has been prepared for punishment for rapists of minors in a period of six months, it has still not been enacted.

Maliwal further assured all possible assistance to the victim and her family.

The minor was sexually assaulted and brutally attacked at her home in Outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar West on Tuesday evening, when she was alone there.

According to police, the girl, found critically injured and bleeding profusely, was first taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and doctors there referred her to AIIMS.

Police said that there were injury marks of a sharp weapon on back of her head and body.

An FIR has been registered against unknown accused under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, and further investigation is under progress, a senior police officer had said.

On Wednesday, the DCW, taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, issued notice to the Delhi Police.

Through the notice addressed to the Station House Officer of Paschim Vihar, the Commission sought a copy of FIR registered in the matter, and detailed action taken report in the case.

