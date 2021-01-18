Delhi misses target by 56%, 17% less inoculation on Day 2

New Delhi, Jan 18 : Delhi recorded around 17 per cent lesser vaccination than the previous session, on the second day of the immunisation drive against Covid-19 on Monday.

As many as 3,598 frontline workers were administered vaccine jabs on Day 2 of the drive. Besides, Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) was also reported 50 per cent less than the first day of the vaccination drive which began on Saturday, the officials told IANS.

26 AEFI were reported on Monday including a serious one at Max Patparganj where a beneficiary fainted after receiving the jab.

The person is under observation in the hospital. On Saturday, 52 people suffered AEFI including a serious case in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi where a 22-year-old security guard developed an allergic reaction following the immunization.

As per the target set by the Centre for each vaccination site, the turnout of Monday reached only 44 per cent.

The government has set 100 inoculations per vaccination site as the maximum target. Currently, Delhi is running the immunization drive on 81 centres.

The glitches in Co-WIN application and vaccine hesitancy continued to reign over the second day of the Covid-19 inoculation drive. The turnout remained shockingly low at many government hospitals of the national capital while the private hospitals performed seemingly better.

As per sources, AIIMS vaccinated only 8 of its staff. Meanwhile the Lok Nayak Hospital, the biggest state-run hospital told IANS that it managed to inoculate only 12 people at its facility.

The Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) confirmed that it vaccinated merely 19 people at the facility while the neighbouring Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) inoculated 20 people including healthcare staff, security guards and sanitation workers of the hospital, medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital verified. Besides, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital said it vaccinated 24 of its healthcare staff.

Meanwhile, officials at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital told IANS that it conducted immunization of 69 people at the centre, which is double the count of people who participated in the previous session there

However, the majority of the private facilities seemingly did a better job in participation at the Covid immunization drive.

Indraprastha Apollo officials told IANS that 73 of its staff participated in the drive. Manipal Hospital said that it performed 60 inoculations while Sir Gannga Ram Hospital confirmed 58. However, Medeor Hospital was only able to pull off 27 vaccinations today.

