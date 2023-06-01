Delhi murder: ABVP members holds protest in Maharashtra

The protest was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Latur district.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2023 6:14 pm IST
ABVP members protesting against the brutal murder of 16-year-old in Delhi

Latur: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Thursday held a protest in Latur against the brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area.

She was stabbed to death on May 28 by a 20-year-old man with whom she reportedly was in a relationship earlier.

Also Read
Delhi murder: Court extends Sahil’s police custody by two days

The ABVP protest was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk with functionaries of the student organisation condemning the onlookers of the gruesome incident for not overpowering the man and saving the minor girl.

MS Education Academy

The incident and the way the people who can be seen in the video behaved is disgraceful, ABVP ‘mahanagar mantri’ Sushant Ekorge said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2023 6:14 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button