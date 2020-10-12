Delhi pacer Ishant ruled out of rest of IPL 2020

News Desk 1Published: 13th October 2020 4:11 am IST
Delhi pacer Ishant ruled out of rest of IPL 2020

Dubai, Oct 12 : Delhi Capitals (DC) pace bowler Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after suffering a muscle tear during a team training session on October 7, the DC said in a statement.

Ishant, 32, featured in just one IPL game this season, against SunRisers Hyderabad on September 29. He, however, failed to get a wicket in the match.

“Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai,” the DC statement said.

“Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 IPL 2020,” it added.

READ:  Restuarants in Delhi to open 24x7 soon

Ishant has played 97 Tests, 14 T20 Internationals, and 80 One-day Internationals.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 13th October 2020 4:11 am IST
Back to top button